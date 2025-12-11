Hotel Costiera: No Season Two on Prime Video, Series Looking for New Home

Hotel Costiera will not be returning for a second season. Prime Video has canceled the Jesse Williams drama series, which premiered in September.

According to Deadline, Fremantle is looking for a new home for the series. Fremantle was in a partnership with Prime Video to produce the series, and now they are “looking for a new co-producing partner to help finance a second installment.”

Jesse Williams, Maria Chiara Giannetta, Jordan Alexandra, Antonio Gerardi, Sam Haygarth, Tommaso Ragno, Amanda Campana, Pierpaolo Spollon, Alejandra Onieva, and Jean-Hugues Anglade star in Hotel Costiera, which follows former Marine Daniel De Luca, who now works at a hotel in Italy as a fixer.

During season one, he was searching for the missing daughter of one of the hotel’s guests. The finale did resolve this storyline, but the episode also set up a potential second season with the arrival of Daniel’s father.

