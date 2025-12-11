The Lincoln Lawyer: Season Four Premiere Date & First Photos Unveiled for Netflix Law Drama

The Lincoln Lawyer has a return date. Netflix has released the first photos for the Mickey Haller legal drama to announce the February premiere date for season four.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Yaya DaCosta, and Angus Sampson star in the series based on the Michael Connelly novels. Krista Warner, Elliott Gould, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Marcus Henderson, Gigi Zumbado, Scott Lawrence, Constance Zimmer, Lana Parilla, Sasha Alexander, Cobie Smulders, Kacey Montoya, Jason O’Mara, Jason Butler Harner, Javon Johnson, Kyle Richards, and Nancy Silverton will also appear in season four.

Netflix shared the following about season four:

“Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the fourth season is based on the sixth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Law of Innocence. Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia Rulfo) faces his toughest case yet as he and his team work tirelessly to prove his innocence in the murder of a former client, Sam Scales. To clear his name, they must unravel Sam’s final scam, forcing them to go head-to-head with the DA’s office, the FBI, and ghosts from Mickey’s own past. THE LINCOLN LAWYER also stars Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson. The series was created for television by David E Kelley, who serves as an executive producer, and developed for television by Ted Humphrey, who serves as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Dailyn Rodriguez. Connelly, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, Tana Jamieson, Matthew J Lieberman and Gladys Rodriguez serve as executive producers. The series is produced by A+E Studios.”

More photos for the upcoming season are below. The series returns on February 5th.

