Bel-Air: Creator Discuss Surprise Appearance in Peacock Series Finale Episode

Bel-Air wrapped on Peacock this week, and fans saw a very special person appear in the series finale. Will Smith, the original Fresh Prince, popped up in the final moments of the series, as young Will prepared to leave Los Angeles. The series’ creator and showrunner spoke about that appearance with TVLine.

Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones, and Simone Joy Jones star in the Peacock series, inspired by The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Series creator Morgan Stevenson Cooper said the following about Smith’s appearance:

“It’s a beautiful, emotional scene. I’m so proud of Jabari, because to stand and act with Will Smith, you know, he’s the most iconic actor of our time. Jabari approached that scene with so much heart and so much fearlessness. Those are big shoes to fill, and every step of the way he has risen to the occasion. I couldn’t be more proud of him. … Will also brought so much heart into that moment. It was incredible to direct those two together, and it was the perfect way to cap off this seven-year journey of bringing Bel-Air to life.”

Showrunner Carla Banks-Waddles also spoke about the episode. She said, “We weren’t sure if [Will’s] schedule was going to work out. Everybody was hopeful, and even he was hopeful, but we weren’t sure. That scene took me maybe half a day to write. I just sort of channeled all the things that I know about [Will] and his life, and about our Will and his life, and how those things dovetail. It was just one of those scenes that I felt deeply. It just came out, and it hit all the buttons between the two of them.”

