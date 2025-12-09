Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Season 25; ABC Renews Late-Night Talk Show Through 2026-27

Jimmy Kimmel is not going anywhere just yet. ABC has renewed the late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, for another season. Season 25 of the series will air next season.

This news comes just a few months after the series was pulled off the air for a week and cancellation was possible after Kimmel’s comments about Charlie Kirk. Kimmel has talked about the end of his time on late-night. In 2024, he said that this would be his last contract.

According to Deadline, he said the following about his future with Jimmy Kimmel Live! at an event last month:

“I often answer that question, and then I do the opposite of what I said previously. I said this is going to be like my last one [on the] last three contracts. I said this is the last one. So, I’ve learned not to say anything anymore, because it upsets my staff.”

The late-night series airs on weeknights on ABC.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this late-night series? Are you glad it has been renewed?