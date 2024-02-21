Jimmy Kimmel Live!: ABC Late Night Host Doesn’t Plan to Renew His Contract

Fans of Jimmy Kimmel Live! may soon see the late-night show come to an end. While getting ready to host the Oscars for a fourth time, Kimmel spoke about the possibility of not returning to the late-night series once his current contract ends in two years.

Premiering in January 2003, the series was renewed through season 23 in September 2022. The renewal made him one of the longest-running talk show hosts in American television history.

Kimmel said the following about ending his time with the ABC series, per The Los Angeles Times:

“I think this is my final contract. I hate to even say it, because everyone’s laughing at me now — each time I think that, and then it turns out to be not the case. I still have a little more than two years left on my contract, and that seems pretty good. That seems like enough.”

Kimmel also spoke about what he would do next if he does end Jimmy Kimmel Live! He said the following:

“I don’t know exactly what I will do. It might not be anything that anyone other than me is aware of. I have a lot of hobbies — I love to cook, I love to draw, I imagine myself learning to do sculptures. I know that when I die, if I’m fortunate enough to die on my own terms in my own bed, I’m going to think, ‘Oh, I was never able to get to this, and I was never able to get to that.’ I just know it about myself.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of this late-night series? Will you be sad to see it end?