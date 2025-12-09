My Life is Murder: Season Five; Acorn TV Releases Premiere Date & Trailer for Lucy Lawless Series

My Life is Murder has its return date set. The Lucy Lawless crime drama will premiere its fifth season on Acorn TV next month.

Starring Lawless, Bernard Curry, Ebony Vagulans, Rawiri Jobe, Alex Andreas, and Joe Naufahu, the series follows Alexa Crowe (Lawless) as she investigates and solves crimes. Craig Parker, Dean O’Gorman, Fern Sutherland, Rhys Darby, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Cohen Holloway, Johnny Barker, Marta Dusseldorp, Kirk Torrance, and Nicole Whippy are joining the cast for the upcoming season.

Acorn TV shared the following about season five.

“Season 5 sees eight thrilling new cases featuring dangerous villains that only Alexa Crowe (Lawless) can catch, but as always, she’s bringing her friends and family along for the ride. Tech whiz Madison (Ebony Vagulans, The Furies) continues to contribute her considerable technical skills to the investigations, while café owner Reuben (Joe Naufahu, Game of Thrones) is always there to lend a helping hand. Detective Harry (Rawiri Jobe, Shortland Street) remains a steady ally, while Alexa’s bad boy brother Will (Martin Henderson, Virgin River) has proven to be handy to have around when it comes down to work. Meanwhile, Alexa’s cantankerous cat Chowder continues to stir up trouble in his own mischievous way. This season, while soaking up the sun in Fiji, Alexa’s holiday takes a dark turn when a familiar foe resurfaces. But catching a killer isn’t her only unfinished business – she’s also reunited with Jesse (Craig Parker, Spartacus, Xena: Warrior Princess, Reign, Shortland Street), her former police partner. Is he the one that got away? With her whānau backing her every step of the way, Alexa is diving headfirst into a new wave of high-stakes cases – where buried secrets resurface and justice is never as simple as it seems, but one thing’s clear: Alexa’s not backing down.”

My Life is Murder returns on January 5th. The trailer for season five is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Acorn TV series? Do you plan to watch season five?