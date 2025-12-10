Margo’s Got Money Troubles: Apple TV Unveils Premiere Date & First Photos for Michelle Pfeiffer Series

Margo’s Got Money Troubles has a premiere date. Apple TV has released the first photos to tease the April release date.

Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nick Offerman, Thaddea Graham, and Nicole Kidman star in this series inspired by the Rufi Thorpe novel.

Apple TV shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles is a bold, heartwarming and comedic family drama following recent college dropout and aspiring writer, Margo (Fanning), the daughter of an ex-Hooter’s waitress (Pfeiffer) and ex-pro wrestler (Offerman), as she’s forced to make her way with a new baby, a mounting pile of bills and a dwindling amount of ways to pay them. The series also stars Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden, Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Greg Kinnear, Michael Angarano, Rico Nasty and Lindsey Normington. Margo’s Got Money Troubles is produced for Apple TV by A24. Kelley serves as showrunner and writer, and executive produces alongside Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning and Brittany Kahan Ward for Lewellen Pictures; Kidman and Per Saari of Blossom Films; and Matthew Tinker for David E. Kelley Productions. Pfeiffer, Thorpe, Eva Anderson and Boo Killebrew also executive produce. BAFTA and Emmy Award winner Dearbhla Walsh directs the pilot and serves as an executive producer. Additional directors include Kate Herron and Alice Seabright.”

The series arrives on April 15th. More photos for the upcoming series are below.

