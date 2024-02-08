The Traitors: Season Three; Peacock Gives Early Renewal to Competition Series Hosted by Alan Cumming

The Traitors has been renewed for a third season. Peacock has given an early renewal for the competition series, while season two is currently being released on Thursday nights on the streaming service.

Hosted by Alan Cumming, The Traitors series follows a mix of celebrities, which includes several reality show stars, as they try to figure out who the traitors among them are. The remaining contestants share up to $250,000 if all the traitors are kicked out of the competition.

Peacock shared the following about the series’ renewal in a press release.

Peacock has announced a third season pickup of The Traitors, Peacock’s most watched unscripted original series of all time. The first season recently won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program at the Primetime Emmy Awards. The series brings together the witty humor of returning host Alan Cumming with the deceit and treachery of a celeb-fueled competition set in the Scottish Highlands. Season two of The Traitors began streaming January 12, 2024. The second season of The Traitors is currently midseason with new episodes streaming each Thursday night at 6pm ET/9pm PT. Season one is also available to stream in full exclusively on Peacock. Season two features reality star royalty and famous faces including: Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen (Love Island USA), Chris ‘C.T.’ Tamburello (The Challenge), Dan Gheesling (Big Brother), Deontay Wilder (FMR Boxing Heavyweight Champion), Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (Love Island UK), Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother), Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (The Challenge), John Bercow (FMR Speaker of the UK House of Commons), Kate Chastain (Below Deck), Kevin Kreider (Bling Empire), Larsa Pippen (The Real Housewives of Miami), Marcus Jordan (Fashion Entrepreneur), Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars), Mercedes “MJ” Javid (Shahs of Sunset), Parvati Shallow (Survivor), Peppermint (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Peter Weber (The Bachelor), Phaedra Parks (Married to Medicine), Sandra Diaz-Twine (Survivor), Shereé Whitfield (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Tamra Judge (The Real Housewives of Orange County), and Trishelle Cannatella (The Challenge). The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Entertainment’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

The premiere date for season three of The Traitors will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you watched this Peacock competition series? Are you