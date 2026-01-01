Gabby’s Dollhouse: Peacock Sets Release Date for Movie Based on Netflix Kids Series

Gabby’s Dollhouse is headed to Peacock. The film based on the popular kids’ series will air on the streaming service later this month. It arrived in theaters in September. The series aired for 12 seasons on Netflix.

Laila Lockhart Kraner, Logan Bailey, Juliet Donenfeld, Fortune Feimster, Eduardo Franco, Thomas Lennon, Maggie Lowe, Jason Mantzoukas, Sainty Nelsen, Matty Matheson, Ego Nwodim, Donovan Patton, Tara Strong, Carla Tassara, Melissa Villaseñor, Secunda Wood, with Gloria Estefan and Kristen Wiig star in the film.

Peacock shared the following about the film’s release:

“DreamWorks Animation brings its smash hit streaming series to life as a big adventure in GABBY’S DOLLHOUSE: THE MOVIE! Gabby (Laila Lockhart Kraner) and Grandma Gigi (Gloria Estefan) set off on a magical road trip to Cat Francisco. But when her dollhouse is swiped by the eccentric cat lady, Vera (Kristen Wiig), Gabby embarks on a real-world rescue mission full of surprises, sparkles, and heart.”

The film will be released on January 23rd. The trailer for the film is below.

What do you think? Did you watch this Netflix series? Will you watch the film on Peacock?