Memory of a Killer: FOX Releases New Trailer for Thriller Series Starring Patrick Dempsey

Memory of a Killer arrives on FOX soon, and the network has released a trailer for the new thriller series.

Patrick Dempsey, Michael Imperioli, Richard Harmon, Odeya Rush, Daniel David Stewart, Peter Gadiot, and Gina Torres star in the series, which follows a hitman who begins to lose his memory and the lines between his hitman life and his hidden home life begin to blur.

FOX shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Inspired by the book and 2003 award-winning Belgian film “De Zaak Alzheimer,” Memory of A Killer is a dramatic thriller starring Emmy nominee Patrick Dempsey (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Dexter: Original Sin,” “Ferrari”) as a hitman, Angelo Doyle, leading a dangerous double life while hiding an even deadlier personal secret. Emmy winner Michael Imperioli (“The White Lotus,” “The Sopranos”) stars opposite Dempsey in the role of Dutch, Angelo’s oldest friend and an accomplished chef whose restaurant is a front for criminal enterprise.”

The series arrives on January 25th. The trailer for the series is below.

