Doc: FOX Releases First Promo and Photos for New Medical Drama Series

Doc will premiere on FOX in January, and viewers are getting their first look at the new medical drama series.

Molly Parker stars as Amy Elias, the chief of internal and family medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis. A brain injury forces her to deal with losing the memories of her life from the last eight years. Omar Metwally, Amirah Vann, Jon Ecker, and Anya Banerjee also star in the series, with Scott Wolf and Patrick Walker appearing in recurring roles.

FOX revealed the following about Doc:

“FOX’s Doc is a new medical drama starring Molly Parker (House Of Cards) as the hard-charging, brilliant Dr. Amy Larsen, Chief of Internal and Family Medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis. After a brain injury erases the last eight years of her life, Amy must navigate an unfamiliar world where she has no recollection of patients she’s treated, colleagues she’s crossed, the soulmate she divorced, the man she now loves and the tragedy that caused her to push everyone away. She can rely only on her estranged 17-year-old daughter, whom she remembers as a 9-year-old, and a handful of devoted friends, as she struggles to continue practicing medicine, despite having lost nearly a decade of knowledge and experience.

A preview and another photo of the new drama are below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new drama on FOX in January?