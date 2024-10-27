The Rig: Season Two; Prime Video Releases Photos from Supernatural Thriller Series

The Rig will return to Prime Video for its second season in January, and the streaming service is giving viewers of the UK series a look at what is ahead. The streaming service series has released several first-look photos for season two, which was ordered in February 2023. Six episodes have been produced.

Iain Glen, Emily Hampshire, Martin Compston, Rochenda Sandall, and Mark Addy are returning for season two of The Rig, with Alice Krige, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Ross Anderson, Phil McKee, and Johannes Roaldsen Fürst joining the cast. The new season is set on a different Arctic glacier.

Prime Video revealed the following about the plot of season two of The Rig:

Helicopters have taken the surviving crew of the Kinloch Bravo to a new secret offshore facility called the Stac, nestled deep in the extraordinary and deadly landscapes of the Arctic Circle. Here, the trapped crew must deal with the emotional and physical fallout of the devastating tsunami that destroyed the Bravo, and contend with swirling conspiracies, corporate conflicts, and new threats from the dark depths of the world’s ocean. The second series will continue exploring global themes – weaving together the past, present, and future of the planet while taking the viewer to spectacular environments and drawing on the frontiers of cutting edge ocean technology – including the controversial world of deep sea mining. David Macpherson has created a new story that delivers epic thrills and gripping action for a compelling cast of characters, both returning and new.

More photos from season two are below. The exact premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed this Prime Video series? Are you excited to see season two?