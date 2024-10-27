Abbott Elementary, It’s Always Sunny: Sitcom Crossover Expands to Two Episodes

Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia viewers will see the respective casts join forces for more than one episode.

A crossover between the two shows, both set in Philadelphia, was revealed earlier this month, and Variety has now revealed that it has been expanded to two episodes. As part of the two-episode event, the teachers from Abbott Elementary will also pop up at Paddy’s Pub during an episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Rob McElhenney shared another photo of the two casts on the Abbott Elementary set.

The Abbott Elementary crossover portion will air as episode 409 of the series. Kaitlin Olson, from It’s Always Sunny, said the following about the crossover and revealed the second episode at a recent appearance:

“It was very fun. And they’ll be jumping into our world in a couple of weeks, which is very exciting. So it’s been really fun for both of our casts to be able to do, them a cable show and us a network show.”

Patrick Schumacker, executive producer of Abbott Elementary, said the following about combining the shows:

“It was kind of a joke at first, that the two shows should cross over. On paper, it feels like they’d be a real tonal mishmash. But then Rob and Charlie came to our writers room and we hashed out some real broad stroke ideas. From there, we emailed back and forth beat sheets and then an outline. They were super game for everything. All those concerns that we had about the tones of the shows butting against each other were alleviated the second we started filming with Charlie.”

Season four of Abbott Elementary airs on Wednesday nights on ABC. It’s Always Sunny airs on FXX and has already been renewed through its 18th season. The show’s 17th season premiere date has yet to be announced.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the teachers from Abbott Elementary at Paddy’s Pub?