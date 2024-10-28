Prime Target: Apple TV+ Unveils Cast, Photos, and Premiere Date for Conspiracy Thriller Series

Prime Target is coming soon to Apple TV+. The streaming service has announced the premiere date for the new thriller and released new first-look photos. The series was ordered in February.

Leo Woodall and Quintessa Swindell star in the eight-episode first season, which will follow a young mathematician (Woodall) on the verge of a breakthrough that will hold the key to every computer in the world, but some will try to stop him before he succeeds.

The series’ cast will include Stephen Rea, David Morrissey, Martha Plimpton, Sidse Babbett Knudsen, Jason Flemyng, Harry Lloyd, Ali Suliman, Fra Fee, and Joseph Mydell.

Apple TV+ revealed the following about the series:

“Prime Target features a brilliant young math postgraduate, Edward Brooks (played by Woodall), who is on the verge of a major breakthrough. If he succeeds in finding a pattern in prime numbers, he will hold the key to every computer in the world. Soon, he begins to realize an unseen enemy is trying to destroy his idea before it’s even born, which throws him into the orbit of Taylah Sanders, a female NSA agent (played by Swindell) who’s been tasked with watching and reporting on mathematicians’ behavior. Together, they start to unravel the troubling conspiracy Edward is at the heart of.”

The series premieres on January 22nd. More photos for the series are below.

