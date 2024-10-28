Severance: Season Two; Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for Thriller Series Starring Adam Scott

Severance is returning to Apple TV+ in January, and fans of the series are getting another look at what is to come in season two. The streaming service has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming season.

Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette star in the thriller which follows the employees of a company that has an interesting way of separating their work lives from their personal lives.

Apple TV+ revealed the following about the series:

“In Severance, Mark Scout (Adam Scott, above right) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself. In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.”

Season two of Severance arrives on January 17th. The teaser trailer for the season is below.

