The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 14 Premiere Date Set for Bravo Reality Series

Get ready for more drama from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Bravo has set a premiere date for season 14 of the reality series and released a trailer showing some of the drama to come.

Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, and Sutton Stracke are returning for the new season. They will be joined by Bozoma Saint John, a marketing titan and friend of Sutton’s who brings her unique flair and fierce energy to the 90210. Resident socialite Kathy Hilton and Oscar-nominated actress Jennifer Tilly also join this season as friends.

Bravo teased the following about the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills:

“This is a season of transformation for the ladies of Beverly Hills. Kyle and Dorit not only find themselves navigating their fractured friendship, but also dealing with fallout from their respective marriages. As the ladies bond over fun-filled escapades to Oceanside, Calif., Augusta, Ga., and St. Lucia, they promise to find a way to work together through any challenges that come. But as the women balance the pressures of family life and the ups and downs of their businesses, friendships are put to the test.

Kyle Richards steps into an uncharted phase of life, grappling with the reality of her separation from her husband, Mauricio. With their daughter Alexia also out of the house, Kyle’s once bustling home is no longer what it used to be, leaving her to adjust to her new normal.

Dorit Kemsley opens up to the women about her marriage to PK, sharing that their struggles run deeper than she’s admitted to in the past. As they navigate a separation, Dorit faces a rollercoaster of emotions while trying to shield their children from the fallout. Discovering her voice, she’s not afraid to speak up for what she wants out of her relationships.

It’s out with the old and in with the new as Erika Jayne sheds her old life by getting rid of the furniture she’s held onto from her marriage. Though her legal issues aren’t completely gone, she can finally breathe and move forward. Just as things are looking up, Erika finds herself playing middleman between friends Kyle and Dorit, forcing her to navigate rocky terrain.

Sutton Stracke is forging her own path while healing old wounds. With a new sustainable capsule collection and fashion show in the works, this Southern socialite is thriving in her professional life. Trying to show her mother that she can stand on her own, Sutton may finally get the approval she has always longed for.

Garcelle Beauvais is busier than ever building her legacy. On top of executive producing and starring in new projects, she’s guiding her son Jaid through the first steps of his modeling career. Thriving professionally, Garcelle is ready to start the next chapter in her personal life and seeks to mend past rifts in her relationship with her son Oliver.

Coming off a 20-year run as a marketing executive, newcomer Bozoma Saint John is making big moves in her family life. In the midst of raising her 15-year-old daughter, Lael, and building her relationship with boyfriend Keely, she’s focused on expanding her family. Smart, successful, and self-made, Bozoma is unafraid to speak her mind. While she and Dorit become fast friends, some of the other women quickly question her allegiance.

Resident socialite and 90210 icon Kathy Hilton returns as a grounding presence for the ladies amid all the changes. She’s a source of support for her sister Kyle and becomes a trusted confidant for Dorit.

No stranger to the glamor of Beverly Hills, Oscar-nominated actress Jennifer Tilly is brought into the fold by close friend Sutton. Always larger than life, she brings a much-needed levity to the friend group.

Familiar faces Camille Grammar and Faye Resnick occasionally join in on the fun. Award-winning interior designer Martyn Bullard will also make an appearance.”