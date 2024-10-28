Blue Bloods: Season 14; Donnie Wahlberg Talks About the CBS Series Finale and Danny’s Future

Blue Bloods is currently airing its final episodes on CBS, and another cast member has spoken out about filming the show’s finale. Donnie Wahlberg spoke about the emotional event in an interview with TV Insider, and it was a tough day on set for everyone.

Wahlberg revealed his final scene was in the squad room, and Tom Selleck had never visited the squad room set in all the years the show has been filmed, but he visited on that day. Wahlberg said the following about Selleck making that visit:

“The last day on the set of Blue Bloods was a lot of tears. My final day was in the squad room where Danny and Baez filmed most of their scenes and Tom Selleck doesn’t come to the squad room ever—I don’t think he’s ever been in the squad room—but he came that day to watch us film the last day of the show. And seeing him there and seeing the emotion on his face, just it, yeah, turned on the waterworks for me.”

As for Danny’s future, it is possible that fans could see a romance between him and his partner in the series before the series ends in December. He said the following:

“The possibility of a Danny Baez romance has been discussed by a lot of people, not always by the show itself or the writers of the show, or even Marisa Ramirez and I. I think the audience at first was reluctant for a possible Danny and Baez relationship because of the loss of Linda. I think that was very traumatic for the viewers. It was also very traumatic for me personally being a friend of Amy Carlson and for the show. So I think for a long time everyone was very reluctant to even consider such a thing, but I think as the show is winding down, it’s become clear that they have a special partnership and a special bond and I don’t know and won’t say whether or not there will be or should be a relationship. I will only say that the final episode will make a lot of people smile— that’s all I’m saying—and cry, but also smile.”

The Blue Bloods finale will air on CBS in December.

What do you think? Are you sad to see this CBS drama end? Were you hoping the series was saved?