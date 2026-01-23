Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Tuesday TV Ratings: Harlan Coben’s Final Twist, Best Medicine, Will Trent, NBA Basketball, WWE NXT

Published:

Harlan Coben's Final Twist TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Photo: CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

Tuesday, January 20, 2025, ratings — New episodes: Will Trent, High Potential, The Rookie, Harlan Coben’s Final Twist, Best Medicine, and Doc.  Sports: WWE NXT and NBA Basketball: San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets.  Reruns: NCIS and NCIS: Sydney.

OTHER RATINGS
How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x