Survivor: Season 49 Ratings (Fall 2025)

Survivor hasn’t been in danger of being cancelled for a long time but this time around, we already know that the CBS show has been renewed for a 50th anniversary season. How long will this game continue after that? Stay tuned.

A long-running competition series, the Survivor TV show is hosted (as always) by Jeff Probst. In this 47th edition, 18 new players are relocated to the beautiful beaches of Fiji. They must form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings, forcing players to choose between personal risk and reward, while navigating the complex social game and attempting to forge alliances to last another day. The castaways are initially split into three tribes of six people each. The players are Alex Moore, Kimberly “Annie” Davis, Jake Latimer, Jason Treul, Jawan Pitts, Jeremiah Ing, Kristina Mills, Matt Williams, Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu, Nate Moore, Nicole Mazullo, Rizo Velovic, Sage Ahrens-Nichols, Savannah Louie, Shannon Fairweather, Sophi Balerdi, Sophie Segreti, and Steven Ramm. Ultimately, only one will claim the title of Sole Survivor and be voted to win a $1 million prize.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 47 of Survivor on CBS averaged a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.49 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS Survivor has been renewed for a 50th season, which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

