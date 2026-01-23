Survivor: Seasons 51 & 52; CBS Announces 2026-27 Renewal

CBS has made it official. The network has announced that Survivor has been renewed for the 2026-27 TV season. Season 51 is expected to launch this fall with season 52 kicking off in early 2027. The 50th season debuts February 25th.

A long-running competition series, the Survivor TV show is hosted (as always) by Jeff Probst. In the 49th edition (which aired in Fall 2025), 18 new players are relocated to the beautiful beaches of Fiji. They must form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings, forcing players to choose between personal risk and reward, while navigating the complex social game and attempting to forge alliances to last another day. The castaways are initially split into three tribes of six people each. The players are Alex Moore, Kimberly “Annie” Davis, Jake Latimer, Jason Treul, Jawan Pitts, Jeremiah Ing, Kristina Mills, Matt Williams, Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu, Nate Moore, Nicole Mazullo, Rizo Velovic, Sage Ahrens-Nichols, Savannah Louie, Shannon Fairweather, Sophi Balerdi, Sophie Segreti, and Steven Ramm. Ultimately, only one will claim the title of Sole Survivor and be voted to win a $1 million prize.

The 49th season of Survivor averaged a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.27 million viewers. Compared to season 47 (which aired in Fall 2024), that’s down by 6% in the demo and down by 5% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

CBS has also renewed The Amazing Race (season 39), Elsbeth (season four), Fire Country (season five), Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (season three), Matlock (season three), NCIS (season 24), NCIS: Origins (season three), NCIS: Sydney (season three), and Tracker (season four).

Renewals for Boston Blue (season two), FBI (season nine), Ghosts (season six), and Sheriff Country (season two) were previously announced by the network.

The fates of 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, DMV, Harlan Coben’s Final Twist, Hollywood Squares, The Road, and Watson have yet to be announced.

What do you think? Do you enjoy seeing the Survivor series each spring and fall? Are you looking forward to watching season 50 next month?

