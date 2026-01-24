Marshals: CBS Releases Trailer and Posters for Yellowstone Spin-Off Series

Marshals is coming soon to CBS, and viewers are getting their first real look at the Yellowstone spin-off. The network has released a trailer and new posters for the series featuring Luke Grimes.

CBS shared the following about the upcoming series:

“MARSHALS (fka “Y: Marshals”) stars Luke Grimes reprising his role as Kayce Dutton. With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) and Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) from the Broken Rock reservation. Premieres Sunday, March 1 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand) for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).”

The trailer and posters for the series are below.

