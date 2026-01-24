The Muppet Show: ABC Unveils Full Trailer and Poster for New Special

Get ready for The Muppet Show! The Muppets will arrive on ABC and Disney+ earlier next month with a special that could lead to a new series. ABC has released a trailer and poster for the series featuring the Muppet gang and their special guest Sabrina Carpenter. From Seth Rogen, the special will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original series.

ABC shared the following about the special:

“The official trailer and key art for “The Muppet Show” were revealed today, giving audiences a brand-new look at the highly anticipated special event featuring just-announced guest star Maya Rudolph, alongside special guest star Sabrina Carpenter and executive producer/guest star Seth Rogen. “The Muppet Show” returns Feb. 4 for a triumphant special event on Disney+ (12:00 a.m. PST / 3:00 a.m. EST) and ABC (9:00 p.m. EST/PST). It’s “The Muppet Show”! Kermit, Miss Piggy and the beloved Muppets ensemble are back with a brand-new special event. Music, comedy, and a whole lot of chaos are bound to ensue when The Muppets once again take the stage of the original Muppet Theatre with their very special guest, Sabrina Carpenter! From 20th Television, Disney Branded Television, The Muppets Studio and Point Grey Pictures, the special event is directed by Alex Timbers, who also serves as executive producer. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee are executive producers for Point Grey Pictures; David Lightbody, Leigh Slaughter and Michael Steinbach are executive producers for The Muppets Studio; Sabrina Carpenter, Albertina Rizzo, Matt Vogel and Eric Jacobson are executive producers.”

The trailer and poster for the upcoming special are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch the return of The Muppet Show next month?