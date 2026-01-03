Will Trent: Season Four Trailer and Photos Released by ABC

Will Trent returns to ABC later this week, and the network has released a trailer and photos for the season premiere. The series is based on Karin Slaughter’s books.

Ramón Rodríguez, Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Jake McLaughlin, Sonja Sohn, and Gina Rodriguez star in the ABC series, which follows Special Agent Will Trent (Rodríguez) of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The season four premiere is described as follows:

“TUESDAY, JAN. 6 8:00-9:00 p.m. EST – Will Trent: “… Speaking of Sharks” (401) (Season Premiere) Five months after the attack on the GBI, a figure from Will’s past escapes prison, forcing him to defy orders and launch a search that rips open old wounds and threatens to destroy everything he’s fought to rebuild.”

The trailer and first photos for season four of Will Trent are below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this ABC series? Will you watch the new season kick off on Tuesday?