Network: ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 3, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Ramón Rodríguez, Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Jake McLaughlin, and Sonja Sohn.

TV show description:

A procedural drama series, the Will Trent TV series is based on the book series by Karin Slaughter.

The story follows Special Agent Will Trent (Rodríguez) of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). A loner, he has the highest clearance rate in the GBI and can deconstruct a crime scene like no one else. Will was abandoned at birth and endured a traumatic childhood in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. Despite his personal challenges, he’s determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was.

Angie Polaski (Christensen) is a detective with the Atlanta Police Department who’s seen it all but can still keep a sense of humor. Friends with Will since they were kids at a group foster home together, they always helped take care of each other. Angie struggles with addiction and has yet to confront the dark traumas of her childhood.

Raised upper-middle class in the Atlanta suburbs, Michael Ormewood (McLaughlin), served overseas in the Army until an injury sent him home. He’s now a Detective with the APD. He has the vibe of a man who grew up watching tough-guy, anti-hero cops and is now excited to be one. Michael has a wife and kid at home, but you’d never know it by talking to him.

Meanwhile, Faith Mitchell (Richardson) is Will’s new partner and was born into a law enforcement family. Armed with a wicked wit, she always considered herself one of the boys, then got pregnant at 14. She’s pulled her life together to become a Detective. Faith’s assignment with Will is her biggest challenge yet, but she’s up for it and knows it could be a shortcut to becoming one of the top agents at the GBI.

Amanda Wagner (Sohn) is the head of the GBI and Will and Faith’s boss. Coldly competent, she’s always camera ready for a press conference. Climbing the ranks at the GBI has made Amanda a real ball-buster, but she has a mysterious soft spot for Will.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Will Trent TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?