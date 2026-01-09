Dirty Talk: ABC News Unveils Premiere Date & Trailer for Docuseries About Daytime Talk Shows

Get ready to look back at the world of daytime talk shows. ABC News has a three-part docuseries, titled Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TV, starting next week, that will look back on the era when daytime talk shows ruled daytime television.

ABC shared the following about the upcoming series:

“How did daytime television transform from an earnest community forum into a full-blown spectacle of provocative topics and salacious guests that redefined American culture? The new ABC docuseries “Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TV” examines the rise, fall and lasting impact of the most sensational era in television talk show history. By exploring the psychological forces that shaped the talk TV genre, the series reveals how these shows transformed from trusted confessional spaces into lightning rods of controversy, leaving a lasting impact on culture, media and the people caught in the chaos. The new three-part docuseries premieres Wednesday, Jan. 14 (9:02-10:02 p.m. EST), on ABC and streams next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Hear candid, never-before-told stories from the hosts, producers and insiders who defined the talk TV world, alongside expert analysis that explains why millions tuned in and why guests were willing to unabashedly share it all on national television. “Dirty Talk” traces the evolution of the daytime format, from the influence of soap operas and game shows to the cutthroat competition for ratings and features new accounts from the architects and icons of the genre, including legendary eponymous hosts Maury Povich, Sally Jessy Raphael, Montel Williams and Leeza Gibbons; “Talk Soup” host John Henson; “Ricki Lake” creator Garth Ancier; “Jerry Springer” and “Sally” executive producer and creator Burt Dubrow; and “Geraldo” executive producer Marty Berman. Additionally, former “Jerry Springer Show” bodyguard-turned-host Steve Wilkos, media psychologist Dr. Pamela Rutledge, journalist Ross Benes and more offer behind-the-scenes perspectives and expert context.

“Dirty Talk” is produced by Radley Studios for ABC News Studios. Stephen J. Morrison is director and executive producer. Christian Thompson, Kurt Spenser and Sandra Young are executive producers, and Jason Ubaldi is co-executive producer for Radley Studios. David Sloan is senior executive producer, Victoria Thompson is executive producer and Chris Donovan is executive editorial producer for ABC News Studios.

Episode Synopses

EPISODE 101 – “Part 1: Origin of the Species” (Wednesday, Jan. 14)

Soap operas and game shows set the stage for the rise of the explosive daytime format of the ’90s: the talk show. What starts as an earnest, audience-driven forum quickly devolves into a full-blown spectacle of provocative topics and salacious guests. With shows raking in profits, the competition to out-shock rivals increases – as does the audience’s appetite for unchecked sex and conflict. But despite blurring moral boundaries, “Trash TV” hasn’t reached its limits … yet.

EPISODE 102 – “Part 2: Talked to Death” (Wednesday, Jan. 21)

By the mid-’90s, daytime talk shows had earned the name “Trash TV.” Why were so many viewers tuning in? And why were so many guests willing to air their dirty laundry on national television? With ratings spiking, the shows began pushing the envelope – and its guests – to extremes. But the dark side of Talk TV gets exposed when a guest murders another after being ambushed at a taping. The shocking incident puts the entire industry on trial. Will talk shows finally be forced to clean up their act?

EPISODE 103 – “Part 3: Adapt or Die” (Wednesday, Jan. 28)

By the late 1990s, Talk TV had not only survived a murder trial but was now reaching new levels of sensationalism. Driven by viewers’ insatiable appetite for sex, violence and conflict, many shows lowered the bar, with “The Jerry Springer Show” leading the race to the bottom. The show’s snowballing popularity sends shockwaves through the entire genre, forcing producers to escalate even further to keep audiences hooked. How will rival programs adapt to survive in this unprecedented new landscape?”