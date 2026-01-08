The Rookie: Season Eight Ratings + Viewer Votes

The Rookie’s ratings have dropped quite a bit over the years and that’s likely why ABC has once again delayed the start of the next season until mid-season. That typically means a smaller episode order. Is this series’ ride coming to an end? Will The Rookie be cancelled or renewed for season nine? Stay tuned.

A police drama series, The Rookie TV show stars Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Jenna Dewan, Lisseth Chavez, and Deric Augustine. In the story, John Nolan (Fillion) is a middle-aged divorced man from Pennsylvania who owns a construction company. He gives up his old life to pursue a new career as a police officer in the Los Angeles Police Department. He graduates from the Police Academy, is the oldest rookie on the force, and eventually becomes a training officer. He works with Sergeant Wade Grey (Jones), Detective Angela Lopez (Diaz), training officers Nyla Harper (Cox) and Tim Bradford (Winter), undercover officer Lucy Chen (O’Neil), new officer Celina Juarez (Chavez), and rookie officer Miles Penn (Augustine). This season, the LAPD officers work with the FBI, Secret Service, and Interpol to tackle threats both in and outside the United States.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season seven of The Rookie on ABC averaged a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.11 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of January 8, 2026, The Rookie has not been cancelled or renewed for a ninth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

