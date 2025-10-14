The Neighborhood: Season Eight Ratings + Viewer Votes

We don’t have to wonder if The Neighborhood will be cancelled this time around. It’s already been announced that season eight is the end for the Monday night comedy. The ratings are much lower than they once were but, if they rebound for the final season, could CBS be convinced to revive the show for a ninth year, or reunite the cast at some point? Stay tuned.

A family comedy series, The Neighborhood TV show stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Hank Greenspan, Tichina Arnold, and Beth Behrs. Malik S., Earthquake, Kevin Pollak, and Amber Stevens West recur. This sitcom begins when an amiable guy and his family — professional conflict negotiator Dave Johnson (Greenfield), school principal Gemma (Behrs), and their son, Grover (Greenspan) — move to a community in Los Angeles that’s quite different from their Michigan small town. Their opinionated next-door neighbor is Calvin Butler (Cedric the Entertainer), a family man wary of the newcomers. However, Calvin’s family feels very differently about them. His gracious wife, Tina (Arnold), rolls out the welcome wagon while sons Marty (Spears) and Malcolm (McKinney) think the Johnsons will be good for their family and the community. Despite their differences, the Johnsons and Butlers find a way to become true neighbors. Years have passed and Calvin retired and then went into an electric car repair business with Marty, who’s now a father with his friend and former co-worker, Courtney. Malcolm is finishing his degree and coaching varsity baseball. Dave is now a therapist at the Department of Veterans Affairs and he leans on Calvin when his absentee father comes back into his life. Once strangers, the two families have become closer than they ever could have imagined.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season seven of The Neighborhood on CBS averaged a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.17 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM).



