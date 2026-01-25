Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord: Disney+ Unveils Premiere Date and Teaser for New Series

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord has its premiere date. Disney+ announced an April release date for the series, along with a trailer.

Sam Witwer is returning to voice the character after starring as Maul in The Clone Wars. In this series set following those times, Maul will lead the underworld factions. Gideon Adlon, Wagner Moura, and Richard Ayoade also star in the series.

Check out the trailer for the latest addition to the Star Wars franchise below. The Disney+ series premieres on April 6th.

