Invincible: Season Four Trailer and Poster Released for Prime Video Superhero Series

Invincible has its return date set. The series will return with its fourth season in March. Prime Video released a trailer teasing what’s ahead. The animated superhero series has already been renewed for a fifth season.

Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, Mahershala Ali, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, Khary Payton, Mahershala Ali, Clancy Brown, Nicole Byer, Jeffrey Donovan, Jonathan Groff, Jon Hamm, Djimon Hounsou, and Ezra Miller star in the series, which follows a young superhero as he learns to use his powers.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“Today, Prime Video debuted the action-packed Season Four official trailer and key art for Invincible, and revealed that the critically acclaimed adult-animated superhero series will return on March 18, 2026. From Skybound Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, Invincible Season Four will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The third season of Invincible is the most watched Animation season of all time on Prime Video, marking the biggest returning season of all time across all Adult Animation Originals on Prime Video. The third season of Invincible was nominated for the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Animated Series in 2025, as well as consecutive Primetime Emmy Award nominations in 2024 and 2025. The first two seasons received “Certified Fresh” rankings on Rotten Tomatoes, and the series was awarded Rotten Tomatoes’ Golden Tomato Award for Best Animated Series in 2023. Invincible continued its critically acclaimed streak with a Season Three score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. About Invincible: While the world recovers from catastrophe, a changed Mark fights to protect his home and the people he loves, setting him on a collision course with a threat that could alter the fate of humanity forever. Based on the award-winning comic book series by co-creators Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, and contributing creator Ryan Ottley, Invincible stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J.K. Simmons. Additional cast also includes Gillian Jacobs, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Lee Pace, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, Matthew Rhys, Danai Gurira, and Melise. The series is produced by Skybound Animation Studio. The executive producers are Kirkman, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Catherine Winder, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. The co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Cory Walker.”

The trailer for season four is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch the return of this Prime Video series?