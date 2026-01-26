Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy and Juan: Season Six Premiere Date Set for Discovery Channel Series

Get ready for more Gold Rush: Mine Rescue. The season six premiere date for the reality series has been set, and a trailer has been released. The series follows Freddy Dodge and Juan Ibarra as they help miners improve their operations.

Discovery Channel revealed the following about the series’ return:

“In North America’s most extreme goldfields, thousands of unprepared miners gamble it all, chasing the highest gold prices in history — and find themselves on the brink of ruin. Their last hope: Freddy and Juan. In the two-hour season premiere, Freddy and Juan tackle their most extensive treasure hunt yet in the Yukon: 288 claims across 6,000 acres and double the breakdowns. As the seconds tick away on the miner’s season, the duo teams up with a local expert to find the gold.”

The series returns on February 13th. The season six trailer is below.

