How Did They Build That?, How Did They Fix That?, Ice Airport Alaska: Three Smithsonian Channel Series Renewed

Smithsonian Channel has renewed three of its most popular series. How Did They Build That?, How Did They Fix That?, and Ice Airport Alaska will return with new seasons in 2026.

Smithsonian Channel revealed the following about the renewals:

“Smithsonian Channel today announced new seasons of three top network series. Viewers will soar to new heights in Ice Airport Alaska while getting an inside look at the construction and maintenance of humanity’s greatest engineering achievements in How Did They Build That?, hosted by Jay Ellis, and How Did They Fix That? Full details on the Smithsonian Channel renewals below: How Did They Build That? Production Company: Curve Media Season Number: Five Description: Across the globe, radical architects, ingenious engineers, and skilled builders are creating structures so outrageous, they defy logic…and often even gravity. How Did They Fix That? Production Company: Attraction Season Number: Five Description: How Did They Fix That? is a hands-on repair adventure series following host Mike Davidson and the hard hat heroes who face extreme challenges to keep the world’s biggest machines up and running – no job is too tough! Ice Airport Alaska Production Company: Rare TV Season Number: Seven Description: Witness wild weather, emergency landings, and animal invaders at Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska one of the world’s busiest cargo airports.

Premiere dates for the new seasons will be announced later.

