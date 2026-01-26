Southern Hospitality: Season Four; Bravo Announces Return of Reality Series

Southern Hospitality has its return date set. The series, which is a spinoff of Southern Charm, will return for its fourth season in March. A teaser for the new season was released on Twitter.

Leva Bonaparte leads her staff, which includes Joe Bradley, Bradley Carter, TJ Dinch, Michols Peña, Maddi Reese, and Lake Rucker. Bravo shared the following about the show’s return:

“”Southern Hospitality” clocks in when season four returns Wednesday, March 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. Leva Bonaparte, the Queen of King Street, and her staff – Joe Bradley, Bradley Carter, TJ Dinch, Michols Peña, Maddi Reese and Lake Rucker – are back, and this summer is one for the books. Familiar faces Mia Alario, Grace Lilly and Molly Moore also return. The team at Republic also welcomes new hires Justin Assad and Bella Starcher, whose arrivals quickly shake up the dynamic on King Street. “Southern Hospitality” follows the lives of a tight-knit group of friends living and working together in Charleston, S.C. At Republic, there’s never a dull shift – where a splash of shade, a pinch of drama and rumors bubbling just beneath the surface keep the party going in the electrifying VIP world. COMING UP THIS SEASON Charleston hospitality mogul Leva Bonaparte continues her quest to conquer King Street and expects her team to operate at peak performance. More involved at Republic than ever, Leva is prepared to lay down the law and hold her staff accountable.

VIP Host Joe Bradley has been living his best life as hype man to his DJ girlfriend, following Maddi from gig to gig and putting his job on the back burner. After a tough wake-up call from Leva, Joe finds himself on a journey to reclaim his worth.

VIP Server Bradley Carter’s star is on the rise. As his fitness brand, Body by Brad, grows, his personal life flourishes, and he remains one of Leva’s most consistent employees. Still, unresolved tension with his former BFF Emmy threatens to disrupt his momentum.

Bartender TJ Dinch is serving up more than drinks this summer. His Sir Wieners hot dog venture has impressed Leva and made waves in the Charleston food scene. When he mixes business and pleasure, however, the lines between him and Michols become blurred.

Assistant General Manager Michols Peña continues to call the shots at Republic, but there’s a crack in his reign after a workplace meltdown. Newly single and riding high, Michols’ newfound confidence might ruffle some feathers in the group.

DJ & VIP Server Maddi Reese should be flying high after a cross-country DJ tour, but she’s still reeling from last year’s revelations. Tensions flare as she grapples with complicated feelings for some of her co-workers, including her boyfriend.

VIP Host Lake Rucker continues to charm guests at the front door of Republic. She’s quick to make friends with her bubbly demeanor, but straddling the fence becomes a problem when those closest to her wonder where her loyalties lie.

For VIP Server Emmy Sharrett, life is going according to plan. Newly engaged and planning her dream wedding, Emmy is prioritizing herself and leaning on those closest to her, though lingering hurt from last year’s rumors isn’t easily forgotten.

After years abroad, the winds have brought new VIP Host Justin Assad back to Charleston. A friend of TJ, he quickly impresses Leva and the ladies in town. Yet after dropping one too many love bombs, Justin finds himself entangled in love triangles and is reminded how small Charleston really is.

Former Republic hostess Mia Alario remains a fixture of King Street. Whether working the wiener booth for one bestie or dishing gossip over martinis with another, Mia is never far from the drama, especially when things take a turn in her longtime relationship.

It doesn’t look like a drama-free summer is in the cards for former VIP host Grace Lilly after she finds herself back in hot water from a joke gone too far. As she is left to pick up the pieces once again, ‘Wavy Baby’ struggles to find solid footing within the group and her personal life.

Former Republic bartender Molly Moore may have left the building, but she hasn’t gone far. Booked and busy with her event planning business by day and partying in VIP by night, Molly is done holding back. When her once-solid friendship with Michols is tested, she is ready to speak her truth.

New VIP Server Bella Starcher is a hospitality vet who was brought into the fold through her connection to Michols and wastes no time finding her place among the staff. “Southern Hospitality” is produced by Haymaker East. Aaron Rothman, Josh Halpert, Jesse Light, Michael Beck, Alexandra Faccinto and Liz Wade Cuevas are executive producers. Skye Topic is co-executive producer. Leva Bonaparte and Lamar Bonaparte also executive produce. The teaser for season four is below.

Your table is ready… with even more drama. An all-new season of #SouthernHospitality clocks in March 4th🍾 pic.twitter.com/0kfyorhfv5 — Bravo (@BravoTV) January 22, 2026

What do you think? Do you plan to watch season four of this reality series on Bravo?