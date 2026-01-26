Feds, Lost Women of Alaska: Investigation Discovery Sets Premiere Dates for Series from Octavia Spencer

Get ready for the return of Feds and the Lost Women franchise to the Discovery Channel. The network has announced return dates and released trailers for both series.

Discovery Channel revealed the following about the return of both shows:

“Leading true crime network Investigation Discovery announced today the highly anticipated return of the Emmy nominated LOST WOMEN franchise and the new season of FEDS beginning next month. Octavia Spencer’s Orit Entertainment, October Films, and ID come together again for LOST WOMEN OF ALASKA which focuses on the brutal murders of two Alaska Native women and the shocking investigation that led authorities to their sadistic killer. Over three gripping hours, LOST WOMEN OF ALASKA premieres on Wednesday, February 25 from 8-11pm ET on ID. On its heels is a new season of FEDS, offering unprecedented access inside America’s most elite crime fighting agency, the FBI, to bring the agency’s most dramatic cases to life. The immersive six-part second season of FEDS begins airing weekly on Wednesday, March 4 at 9/8c on ID. Both projects will be available to stream on HBO Max.

“Expanding the LOST WOMEN franchise allows us to shine a light on cases involving underrepresented women, and LOST WOMEN OF ALASKA confronts the devastating intersection of race and systemic failures that perpetuate violence against Indigenous women. Alongside this, FEDS gives us the chance to showcase the courage of FBI agents who often work covertly to bring justice for the victims. I’m honored to continue this partnership with ID and October Films to amplify these crucial stories and create bold, meaningful work,” said Executive Producer Octavia Spencer.

“Octavia brings a level of care to every story she touches,” said Jason Sarlanis, President of ID. “LOST WOMEN OF ALASKA helps expose a crisis impacting Indigenous women with sensitivity and cinematic power. And with FEDS, we are bringing viewers unprecedented access to the FBI’s most compelling investigations. We’re proud to continue building prestige true-crime storytelling together.”

As the LOST WOMEN franchise continues to provoke important conversations around society’s treatment of women, LOST WOMEN OF ALASKA offers an unsettling look into the murders of Veronica Abouchuk and Kathleen Jo Henry, killed in 2018 and 2019. They join a cacophony of Indigenous voices seemingly lost without trace in the remote Alaskan landscape, but through the courage of some unlikely heroes, the twisted crimes of a potential serial killer come to light. Over three episodes packed with surprising turns, LOST WOMEN OF ALASKA delivers intimate and unflinching access to the disturbing impact of a predator who turns a community into a personal hunting ground. But his arrest is only the beginning of a far deeper horror.

FEDS continues to offer unprecedented access to the FBI, featuring exclusive interviews with FBI agents and the previously untold stories of high-profile, dangerous and unusual cases as recounted by investigators, informants, undercover operatives and victims. The series unveils the brilliant tactics, tough judgment calls, and relentless dedication that make the FBI the world’s most elite crime-fighting force. From a shocking kidnapping hoax to an elaborate baby-selling scheme, each episode offers front-row seats to the real-life drama and emotion of major investigations. The full season rundown is below:

City Under Fire

Premieres Wednesday, March 4 at 9/8c

In 2015, the East Coast experiences the first major terrorist attack since 9/11. The FBI carries out an intense 72-hour investigation with multiple bombings across New Jersey and New York. Now, they race to track down the bomber and save thousands.

Vanishing Act

Premieres Wednesday, March 11 at 9/8c

A 911 call comes in from the quiet luxury neighborhood of Ponte Vedra. A husband reports the kidnapping of his wife. The FBI races against time in the hope of locating the mom-of-two alive, but this case takes even the most experienced Agents by surprise.

We Sell Babies

Premieres Wednesday, March 18 at 9/8c

The Always Hope adoption center, run by Tara Lynn Lee, falls under suspicion of multiple families who are all left heartbroken after their adoptions fall through. However, the FBI begins to uncover a heartbreaking multi-state scam like no other.

Inside Job

Premieres Wednesday, March 25 at 9/8c

In Connecticut, an employee arrives at his bank with a bomb strapped to him, claiming he will die if not given money. In Tennessee, more bank employees begin robbing their own banks, each claiming they have been held hostage and forced into the crime.

Gangbuster

Premieres Wednesday, April 1 at 9/8c

A series of unsolved shootings and murders across Southern Florida leave a community terrorized under the threat of an unknown gang. Rookie FBI Special Agent Jessica Box makes it her mission to identify and dismantle this deadly crew.

Hired to Kill

Premieres Wednesday, April 8 at 9/8c

Over two years, a killer shoots multiple people dead in Philadelphia, but the killer’s identity and motive remain unclear. The FBI and a dedicated Task Force soon uncover that they are dealing with a real-life hitman who calls himself the Real John Wick.

LOST WOMEN OF ALASKA is executive produced by Octavia Spencer, Brian Clisham and Stephanie Kluft of Orit Entertainment, Matt Robins, Jos Cushing and Amy Lee-Jones of October Films, and Christina Douglas of Momentum Content. FEDS is executive produced by Octavia Spencer, Brian Clisham and Stephanie Kluft of Orit Entertainment and Matt Robins and Mike Warner of October Films.”