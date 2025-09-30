Hell’s Kitchen: Season 24 Ratings

Chef Ramsay has become a staple on FOX and his Hell’s Kitchen has remained a solid ratings performer for the network. Will the series continue to be a winner? Will Hell’s Kitchen be cancelled or renewed for season 25? Stay tuned.

A culinary competition series, the Hell’s Kitchen TV show is hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay. The 24th season features contestants from all U.S. states. The 50 semi-finalists are whittled down to a top 20 who will represent their home states in the competition. For the first time,, every chef contestant will be from and represent a different place. The winner will be revealed at the end of the season and will be awarded $250,000 and a head chef position at the Foxwoods Resort Casino.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/29 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 23 of Hell’s Kitchen on FOX averaged a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.69 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 30, 2025, Hell’s Kitchen has not been cancelled or renewed for a 25th season. Stay tuned for further updates. [su_panel shadow=”0px 2px 10px #868686″ background=”#FFF8E1″ text_align=”center”]

[/su_panel]



What do you think? Do you like the Hell’s Kitchen TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 25th season?