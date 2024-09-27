Hell’s Kitchen: Season 23 Ratings

We don’t have to be concerned that Hell’s Kitchen will be cancelled by FOX anytime soon. In March, the network renewed the series for two years. Will Hell’s Kitchen continue beyond the 2025-26 TV season? Stay tuned.

A culinary competition series, the Hell’s Kitchen TV show is hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay. The 23rd season will feature 18 contestants that have all been “head chefs” and they will be split up into two teams — blue (men) and red (women). It’s been filmed for the first time on the East Coast at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut, where one of Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen restaurants is located. This crop of chefs will come from all ages, backgrounds, culinary specialties, and restaurant types. But whether that restaurant is a tiny mom-and-pop shop or sports a large fine-dining brigade, these chefs are used to calling the shots. Line cooks need not apply. And with such proven leaders in his kitchen, Chef Ramsay is setting the bar higher than ever before.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show's chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival.

For comparisons: Season 22 of Hell’s Kitchen on FOX averaged a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.07 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). There can be other economic factors involved in a show's fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Hell’s Kitchen has been renewed for a 24th season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Hell’s Kitchen TV series on FOX? Are you glad it’s already been renewed for a 24th season?