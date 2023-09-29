Hell’s Kitchen: Season 23 — Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

A culinary competition series airing on the FOX television network, the Hell’s Kitchen TV show is hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay. The 22nd season will have 18 chef contestants, split up into two teams — blue (men) and red (women). Season ten winner Christina Wilson will return to serve as the red team sous-chef. While the seventh season runner-up, Jason Santos, will return to serve as blue team sous-chef, Marino Monferrato will return to serve as maître d’hôtel. The American Dream themed season will focus on uniquely American stories to test contestants and push them to their limits. The competition is fierce, as each team is put through rigorous culinary challenges, featuring high-stakes rewards and punishments, all with age-defying bragging rights on the line. Only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition until one is named the winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position, a cash prize of $250,000, and the coveted title of Hell’s Kitchen winner.



Season 22 Ratings

The 22nd season of Hell’s Kitchen averages a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.77 million viewers. Compared to season 21, that’s down by 28% in the demo and down by 14% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Hell’s Kitchen stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 29, 2023, Hell’s Kitchen has not been cancelled or renewed for a 23rd season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Hell’s Kitchen for season 23? The show is typically a good performer for the network, and FOX has a longstanding relationship with Ramsay, so I would be surprised if Hell’s Kitchen were to be cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Hell’s Kitchen cancellation or renewal news.



