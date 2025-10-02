On Brand with Jimmy Fallon: Season One Ratings

Jimmy Fallon has had a long and successful relationship with NBC so it’s no surprise that the peacock network would put faith in another of Fallon’s series, On Brand with Jimmy Fallon. Will this one draw good ratings and last for many years? Will On Brand be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A marketing competition series, On Brand with Jimmy Fallon is hosted by Fallon, who also created the program. The show follows what happens when Fallon starts a premier marketing firm – the On Brand Agency – and fills it with the most creative, clever, and competitive go-getters he can find. Bozoma Saint John, former C-suite executive at Uber and Pepsi, steps into the role of Chief Marketing Officer of the On Brand Agency. Fallon and Saint John task 10 creatives to think out-of-the-box and reimagine marketing in the modern age. In each episode, the creatives work with a major brand looking for of a big idea for a massive, high-priority campaign – from creating earworm jingles and unbelievable activations to producing the most quotable commercials and must-have merchandise. They have unprecedented access to the client’s businesses before pitching their vision to a brand representative, along with Saint John and Fallon. Only the best ideas move on to proof of concept and the opportunity to see their campaign brought to life on the national stage after each episode. In a final big assignment, one visionary is named the best in the business, given a cash prize, and provided the experience of changing the cultural landscape. All the creatives will need to flex their innovative muscles to turn the unfinished into the unforgettable. The only rule? The best idea wins.

TV SHOW STATUS As of October 3, 2025, On Brand with Jimmy Fallon has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

