Name That Tune: Season Five Ratings

In 2024, FOX renewed Name That Tune for a fifth season ahead of the show’s fourth season premiere. That was a vote of confidence that few series get. As was the case for season three, Name That Tune’s fifth season once again features all celebrity contestants. Do viewers want to watch regular people win cash or celebrities compete for charities? Will Name That Tune be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned.

A music game show, this latest iteration of the Name That Tune series is hosted by Jane Krakowski, with Randy Jackson leading the in-studio band. The fifth season features celebrities competing to make money for their favorite charities. The competition tests contestants’ music knowledge as they battle in various challenging musical games for cash and prizes. Each hour episode consists of two stand-alone half-hour contests. Two players play against each other as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs. Each contest features various games from the original format before the iconic Bid-a-Note round. The player with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the Golden Medley bonus round. The player can win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize. Celebrity contestants include Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ariel Winter, Lisa Rinna, Matteo Lane, Aisha Tyler, Mira Sorvino, Lil Jon, Chord Overstreet, Omar Epps, Kal Penn, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Chris Harrison, Emily Osment, Jillian Michaels, Ron Funches, Sonja Morgan, Christian Siriano, Debi Mazar, Reggie Watts, Rob Riggle, Finesse Mitchell, Torrey Devitto, and Craig Robinson.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/17 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season four of Name That Tune on FOX averaged a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.44 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS

As of September 17, 2025, Name That Tune has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Name That Tune TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a sixth season?