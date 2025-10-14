Best Medicine: Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) Joins FOX Remake

The original Doc Martin is joining the FOX remake. Martin Clunes is joining the cast of Best Medicine, which is set to arrive at midseason on the network.

Josh Charles, Abigail Spencer, Annie Potts, Josh Segarra, Cree, Didi Conn, Clea Lewis, Stephen Spinella, Jason Veasey, John DiMaggio, Carter Shimp, Cindy De La Cruz, and Wattson the Dog star in the FOX series, which follows Martin Best (Charles) after he moves to a small village on the East Coast to become a general practitioner.

According to Deadline, Clunes will play Martin’s father, Dr. Robert Best, who is described as “an accomplished, headstrong gastroenterologist whose abrasive demeanor makes Martin look practically cozy by comparison.”

The premiere date for the FOX series will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch Best Medicine?