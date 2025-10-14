The Inbetweeners: British Teen Comedy to Be Revived After More than a Decade

The Inbetweeners is making a comeback. The British teen comedy series is being revived after a decade off the air. In the US, the series aired on BBC America.

Blake Harrison, Emily Head, James Buckley, Joe Thomas, and Simon Bird starred in the series about four friends. Season three of the series followed them as they attended high school.

According to Variety, the revival will follow the original characters. Creators Iain Morris and Damon Beesley said that it is “incredibly exciting to be plotting more adventures for our four favourite friends (ooh friends).”

Jonathan Blyth, managing director of Fudge Park, also spoke about the revival. He said:

“We are thrilled to announce this exciting partnership with Banijay who share our vision and ambition for one of the most iconic comedies in British history. This is a wonderful moment for fans, there are exciting conversations afoot and more news to follow.”

Additional details for the revival will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this revival when it arrives?