Stumble: NBC Releases Trailer and Key Art for New Comedy Series

Stumble is coming to NBC next month, and the network is giving viewers a closer look at the comedy series. A trailer and key art have now been released.

Jenn Lyon, Taran Killam, Ryan Pinkston, Jarrett Austin Brown, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar, and Georgie Murphy star in the series with Kristin Chenoweth as a recurring guest star.

NBC shared the following about the series:

“A mockumentary about the ridiculously high stakes competitive world of junior college cheer.”

Stumble arrives on November 7th. The trailer is below.

What do you think? Will you watch this series when it arrives on NBC next month?