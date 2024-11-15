Deal or No Deal Island: Season Two Premiere Date; New Players to Battle New Banker on NBC

Deal or No Deal Island has its premiere date for season two. NBC announced a January premiere date for the series with the release of a trailer.

The series’ cast was announced in October, including reality TV veterans Parvati Shallow, Dr. Will Kirby, and David Genat.

This season, the contestants will face a new banker who will challenge them each week as she searches for her new protégé. Fans will also see the show’s first showmance.

Deal or No Deal Island is hosted by Joe Manganiello (above), the series’s executive producer, alongside Howie Mandel. The series is a twist on the classic Deal or No Deal, with briefcases hidden across the island. Those who find the case with the most money each week win the chance to go inside The Temple.

Deal or No Deal Island returns on January 7th with a two-hour premiere. The trailer is below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this NBC series?