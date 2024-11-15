Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Paradise: Hulu Releases Trailer, Poster, and Launch Date for Dan Fogelman Drama Series

by Regina Avalos,

Paradise TV Show on Hulu: canceled or renewed?

(Hulu)

Paradise is coming soon to Hulu. The streaming service announced a January premiere date for the drama series from Dan Fogelman with the release of a trailer and poster.

Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin, and Percy Daggs IV star in the Hulu series set in a peaceful community filled with some of the world’s most prominent individuals, but a shocking murder shatters that peace.

Paradise arrives on January 28th. The trailer and poster for the new series are below.

Paradise TV Show on Hulu: canceled or renewed?

(Hulu)

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Hulu series when it arrives in January?


Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x