Paradise: Hulu Releases Trailer, Poster, and Launch Date for Dan Fogelman Drama Series

Paradise is coming soon to Hulu. The streaming service announced a January premiere date for the drama series from Dan Fogelman with the release of a trailer and poster.

Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin, and Percy Daggs IV star in the Hulu series set in a peaceful community filled with some of the world’s most prominent individuals, but a shocking murder shatters that peace.

Paradise arrives on January 28th. The trailer and poster for the new series are below.

