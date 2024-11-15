Bookie: Season Two Trailer and Premiere Set for Sebastian Maniscalco Comedy Series on Max

Bookie has its return date, and fans don’t have long to wait to see more of this comedy series. Max announced a December premiere date for season two with the release of a trailer.

Sebastian Maniscalco, Omar J. Dorsey, Jorge Garcia, Andrea Anders, Vanessa Ferlito, and Maxim Swinton star in the series, which follows a Los Angeles bookie (Maniscalco) as he deals with the changing world of sports betting.

Season one of Bookie aired in December 2023, and Max renewed the series in January. Season two arrives on December 12th. The trailer is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Max series? Do you plan to watch season two?