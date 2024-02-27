Deal or No Deal Island: Season Two — Has the NBC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A competition series airing on the NBC television network, the Deal or No Deal Island TV show is hosted by Joe Manganiello. In this new format, 13 players are transported to the elusive Banker’s private island where he makes the rules and there are twists behind every palm tree. The iconic briefcases are hidden around the island and players search for them. The player who finds the highest-value case chooses which player will go up against the Banker and potentially be sent packing. The winnings from each game will be added to the jackpot for the season. By the end, only one player will be left standing and will face the Banker to potentially win the biggest prize in Deal or No Deal history — over $200 million.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Deal or No Deal Island averages a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.10 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Deal or No Deal Island stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 27, 2024, Deal or No Deal Island has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Deal or No Deal Island for season two? The original series ran for four seasons on the peacock network before moving to first-run syndication. I suspect that viewer curiosity and having The Voice as a lead-in will bring enough ratings for this game show to be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Deal or No Deal Island cancellation or renewal news.



