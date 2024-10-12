Deal or No Deal Island: Season Two Cast Set by NBC, with Survivor and Big Brother Alums

Deal or No Deal Island is returning soon for its second season, and the cast has now been announced. The NBC competition series will feature 14 contestants, including Survivor and Big Brother alums.

NBC revealed more about the show’s second season in a press release.

“The Banker’s private island has welcomed a new set of reality legends in Season 2 of “Deal or No Deal Island” with Joe Manganiello (above) returning as host and ultimate game master. Manganiello also executive produces alongside Howie Mandel.

Included in the crop of players for Season 2 are TV veterans Parvati Shallow, Dr. Will Kirby and David Genat. These familiar faces are no strangers to the high-stakes challenges and complex mind games they’ll face on the island. Fresh off her stint on “The Traitors,” Shallow arrives with nearly 20 years of gaming experience since she first competed on “Survivor.” Despite frequent appearances on “Big Brother” since he famously won Season 2 in 2001, it’s been two decades since Dr. Will was a contender on any competition show. Known as “The Golden God,” former supermodel Genat won “Australian Survivor” in 2020. All three will bring their A-game to “Deal or No Deal Island,” but have their work cut out for them among a cutthroat roster of fellow players.

The full list of contestants vying to get their hands on the iconic hidden briefcases are:

Rock Carlson, 65 | Henderson, NV

Maria-Grace Cook, 21 | Greer, SC

Seychelle Cordero, 31 | Staten Island, NY

David Genat, 44 | Perth, AU

Courtney Kim, 36 | Charlotte, NC

Will Kirby, 51 | Los Angeles, CA

Alexis Lete, 27 | Louisville, KY

Luke Olejniczak, 29 | Eagle River, WI

Sydnee Peck, 27 | Redondo Beach, CA

Parvati Shallow, 41 | Los Angeles, CA

Phillip Soloman, 37 | Austin, TX

Storm Wilson, 25 | Austin, TX

Dickson Wong, 24 | Wood River, IL

La Shell Wooten, 55 | Chapel Hill, NC

In addition to the contestants, models Ben Crofchick and Kamari Love return as the Banker’s Assistants – hired to keep a watchful eye on the valuable briefcases hidden throughout the island and assisting with the cases in each pivotal game of “Deal or No Deal.”

In “Deal or No Deal Island,” briefcases are hidden around the island with more than $200 million in prize money split between them. In each episode, players compete in daring challenges to secure the briefcases that will be used in that night’s game of “Deal or No Deal.” The player who snags the highest-value case gains immunity and gets to choose a fellow player to enter “The Temple.”

The chosen competitor must then play a classic game of “Deal or No Deal.” If the player makes a “bad deal,” they are immediately eliminated. If the player makes a “good deal,” the power is in their hands and they get to select who to eliminate.

The winnings from each game of “Deal or No Deal” will be added to a group pot that will grow to an exponential value throughout the season. The last player standing will face the Banker to potentially win the biggest prize in “Deal or No Deal” history. Season 1 found winner Jordan Fowler playing for $13,857,000.

However, the devious Banker is always watching and raising the stakes with tests of strategy and greed. Manganiello acts as an intermediary between the Banker and contestants – overseeing gameplay and helping to navigate them through tough, life-changing decisions.

“Deal or No Deal Island” reached 30 million total viewers across linear and digital platforms in its first season. The series averaged 5.8 million total viewers across all platforms, more than doubling its live audience. The series was the #1 NBC unscripted show on Peacock in the 2023-24 season.”