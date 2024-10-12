Miss Scarlet: Season Five Premiere Date and Photos Released for PBS Masterpiece Mystery Series

Miss Scarlet has its return date! The PBS series will return with its fifth season in January. However, the series is undergoing many changes. With a new title and a new leading man, fans will have a lot to see when the series returns in early 2025.

Tom Durant Pritchard is joining Kate Phillips, Evan McCabe, Cathy Belton, Felix Scott, Paul Bazely, Simon Ludders, and Tim Chipping for season five of the Masterpiece series, which follows Eliza Scarlet (Phillips) as she takes over her dad’s detective agency following his death.

PBS revealed the following about the upcoming season of Miss Scarlet:

“In the new season, Eliza’s agency is thriving and her professional life is on a successful path. On the personal side, however, Duke has now been away in New York for several months and Eliza is forced to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, a new Detective Inspector comes to Scotland Yard and Eliza must navigate building a relationship with him if she’s going to continue having access to police resources. All these changes and decisions beg the question: Can Eliza Scarlet have it all?”

Miss Scarlet returns on January 12th. More photos from season five are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this PBS series? Do you plan to watch season five?