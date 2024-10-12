Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Scamanda, Press Your Luck: ABC Series Premieres Delayed, What Would You Do? Changing Nights

ABC is shaking up its fall lineup to add more Monday Night Football. According to Deadline, the network has delayed the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Scamanda season premieres until early 2025.

The fifth season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will be the last for fans to see Pat Sajak host the series. Press for Luck’s return has also been delayed, and the current What Would You Do? season has moved to Wednesday nights. However, fans will see one special Halloween-themed episode of Press Your Luck on October 27th.

10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT – Press Your Luck: “Halloween Spooktacular” (607) It’s time for the WHAMMY to deliver a few more tricks than treats as host Elizabeth Banks and the contestants scare up some big bucks.

The new season premiere dates for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Scamanda will be announced later.

