A Thousand Blows: Hulu Teases Illegal Boxing Drama Series from Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders)

A Thousand Blows will premiere on Hulu in 2025, and viewers are getting their first look at the latest series from Steven Knight, the man behind Peaky Blinders. The streaming service has released a trailer for the upcoming series, which was ordered in August 2022.

Malachi Kirby, Erin Doherty, and Stephen Graham (above) star in the series set in the world of illegal boxing in 1880s London.

Hulu revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“The teaser trailer features the first glimpse at BAFTA award-winning actor Malachi Kirby (“Anansi Boys”, Small Axe”) as Hezekiah Moscow, who finds himself thrust into the vibrant and violent melting pot of post-industrial revolution London’s East End from Jamaica. Drawn into the criminal underbelly of the thriving boxing scene, he meets Mary Carr, played by Erin Doherty (“The Crown”), leader of The Forty Elephants – the notorious all-female London gang – as they battle for survival on the streets. As Hezekiah sharpens his new skills, he comes up against Sugar Goodson, played by Stephen Graham (“Boiling Point”, “Boardwalk Empire”), a seasoned and dangerous boxer and the two are soon locked into an intense rivalry that spills out way beyond the ring. The wider ensemble cast includes Francis Lovehall as Hezekiah’s best friend Alec Munroe, Jason Tobin as Mr Lao and James Nelson-Joyce as Edward “Treacle” Goodson. The Forty Elephants includes Hannah Walters as Eliza Moody, Darci Shaw as Alice Diamond, Nadia Albina as Verity Ross, Morgan Hilaire as Esme Long, Jemma Carlton as Belle Downer and Caoilfhionn Dunne as Anne Glover. Additional cast includes Susan Lynch as Jane Carr, Daniel Mays as William ‘Punch’ Lewis, Adam Nagaitis as the Earl of Lonsdale, Gary Lewis as Jack Mac, Tom Davis as Charlie Mitchell and Robert Glenister as Indigo Jeremy.”

The premiere date for the series will be announced later. The teaser trailer is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series on Hulu when it arrives in 2025?