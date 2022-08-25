A Thousand Blows: Disney+ Orders Illegal Boxing Drama from Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight and Stephen Graham

A Thousand Blows is coming to Disney+ and will reunite Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight with actor Stephen Graham (above). Graham will star, and both are executive producers. The new drama series will take viewers into the world of illegal boxing set within the criminal underbelly of 1880s London.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed more about the 12-episode series:

Based on real-life figures and stories, the series will follows Hezekiah and Alec, two best friends from Jamaica who find themselves thrust into the vibrant and violent melting pot of post-industrial revolution London’s East End. Drawn into the criminal underbelly of the thriving boxing scene, Hezekiah meets Mary Carr, leader of The Forty Elephants — the notorious all-female London gang — as they battle for survival on the streets. As Hezekiah sharpens his new skills, he comes up against Sugar Goodson, a seasoned and dangerous boxer (played by Graham in his second stint as a pugilist after 2015 feature Orthodox), and the two are soon locked into an intense rivalry that spills out way beyond the ring.

Knight said the following about the upcoming Disney+ series:

“I’m really thrilled to be working on this project with Stephen as well as the very talented production team and group of writers. I always love to delve into untold history, and this is a story that really deserves to be told. We are recreating an amazing world and telling a remarkable true story.”

Graham also spoke about the series and his role:

“To be able to work with Steve again and the talented team of writers we have for this project is truly wonderful, and to tell the story of these incredible characters during this period of time in London is a joy. Aside from having the privilege of bringing the role of Sugar Goodson to life, I am also extremely proud that Matriarch is co-producing this show whilst helping to create opportunities for people in front of and behind the camera, instilling the ethos of providing training within production that otherwise would be difficult for some to pursue as a career. ‘Don’t count the days… Make the days count’ — Muhammad Ali.”

A premiere date for A Thousand Blows will be announced later.

